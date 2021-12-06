East Texas animal shelters participating in ‘Empty the Shelters’ for the holidays, reducing adoption fees

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The BISSELL Foundation is hosting its annual “Empty the Shelters–Holiday Hope” adoption event from Dec. 6 to Dec. 20. The purpose of this event is to encourage more families to adopt a shelter pet into their home around the holidays.

During this nationwide event, BISSEL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees of $25 or less for every dog, cat, puppy and kitten. The event is hosted in more than 200 shelters in 40 states.

“Empty the Shelters” started in 2016 and since then, almost 68,000 pets have found forever homes through the event.

“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance.”

The BISSELL Pet Foundation asks the public to remember that adopting a pet is a lifetime commitment and is not just for the holidays.

Participating East Texas animal shelters

Athens Animal Rescue Shelter , 901 W. College, Athens, TX 75751, 903-292-1287

, 901 W. College, Athens, TX 75751, 903-292-1287 Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake , 10200 CR 2403, Tool, TX 75143, 903-432-3422

, 10200 CR 2403, Tool, TX 75143, 903-432-3422 Humane Society of Angelina County, 1102 N John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, TX 75904, 936-639-1880

For more information on adopting from participating shelters or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” click here.