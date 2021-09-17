East Texas Arboretum in Athens to have 6th annual fall plant sale

A baker’s rack can be used in a sunroom or patio to display a collection of houseplants or an indoor herb garden.

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Arboretum in Athens will have their 6th annual fall plant sale on Saturday.

The sale will be at 1601 Patterson Rd. at the East Texas Arboretum & Botanical Society and will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will have a variety of plants for sale including:

Perennials

Ornamentals

Trees

Seeds

The Arboretum accepts cash, check, or credit cards and will have wagons and volunteers to help get your plants to your vehicle. For more information, call the Arboretum at 903-675-5630.