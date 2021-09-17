ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Arboretum in Athens will have their 6th annual fall plant sale on Saturday.
The sale will be at 1601 Patterson Rd. at the East Texas Arboretum & Botanical Society and will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will have a variety of plants for sale including:
- Perennials
- Ornamentals
- Trees
- Seeds
The Arboretum accepts cash, check, or credit cards and will have wagons and volunteers to help get your plants to your vehicle. For more information, call the Arboretum at 903-675-5630.
- LIST: COVID cases increase more than 4,000 in East Texas
- City of Tyler Senior Center assists those in need
- Identities released of Lufkin police officers involved in Sept. 7 shootings
- East Texas Arboretum in Athens to have 6th annual fall plant sale
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler police working on ‘major’ wreck on Loop 323, northbound traffic delayed