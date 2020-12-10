East Texas Army father surprises son in first grade after being away for 6 months

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A first grade student from Tyler received a sweet surprise on Wednesday.

Ares attends Andy Woods Elementary. His dad is Sergeant Natan Rosales, who has been in the army for six years. Natan has not bee able to see his son for the past six months.

The soldier returned home to Tyler and surprised his son at school on Wednesday.

Ares’ mother, Adalia Rosales, his first grade teacher, and Kona Shaved Ice worked together to plan the surprise reunion. Children at Andy Woods thought they were meeting for a snow cone party to meet the company’s mascot.

Sgt. Rosales surprised his son by dressing as the penguin mascot. He had just returned home from his final deployment in Hawaii.