TYLER, Texas (KETK) — These scorching temperatures are taking a toll on many vehicles, sending them in for repairs. Numerous automotive repair shops are having trouble keeping up with the service demand.

“The heat is actually very tough on everything. Batteries, cooling system, air conditioning, tires, brakes,” said the owner of Town and Country Automotive, Jerry Boulware.

Customers have been coming in with a host of problems like battery issues, cooling system outages, and even electrical circuit issues due to the summer’s extreme heat.

Mechanic, Gary Stewart says in the eighteen years he’s been in business, this summer is three times busier than usual.

“Think back to Snowmageddon at subzero temperatures- we didn’t have a lot of cars that broke. It was just normal mechanical failures,” said the owner of Stewart’s Donnybrook Automotive, Gary Stewart.

Mechanics say the more your car is electronically controlled, the more likely it is for your car to shut down.

Tires can easily overinflate, causing less traction on roadways. The oil in your engine can thin slightly and increase harmful friction in your engine.

“It breaks down all the petroleum-based lubricants in your vehicle. The extreme heat breaks those down and it’s no different than melting butter in a skillet,” said Stewart.

Automotive shop lots like Stewart’s Donnybrook Automotive are filling up very quickly. Mechanics say both heat damage and supply chain issues are to blame.

“We have the failure of components that is a little bit above average. The lack of components is a little below average, the time it takes to get those components, and the number of broken cars. It has created situations where it used to take a day to fix and now that takes 3 or 4 days. What used to take 3 or 4 days now takes 2 or 3 weeks,” said Stewart.

The summer season is just getting started, so be proactive to keep your car in good condition.

“The car will take care of itself if you take care of it,” said Boulware.