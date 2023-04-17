HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The President and CEO of VeraBank in Henderson Brad Tidwell was announced on Friday as the newly elected Chairman on the Independent Community Bankers of America’s (ICBA) Legislative Issues Committee.

“As someone who is committed to the communities we serve and an advocate for the community banking industry, I’m proud to support ICBA’s efforts to highlight the important role community banks serve both locally and in our nation’s economy,” Tidwell said. “I’m proud to be a community banker and to be called to serve to preserve our industry’s legacy for future generations.”

Tidwell’s duties in this position will include helping to shape and promote ICBA’s national policy positions and programs, engaging in grassroots activities in Texas to advocate pro-community bank policies and serving as a liaison between community banks, ICBA staff and leadership in Washington, D.C.

“Brad is a respected civic leader and community banker who has graciously volunteered his time and resources to advocate and promote the important role of community banks in our financial system,” ICBA Chairman Derek Williams, president & CEO of Century Bank & Trust in Milledgeville, Ga said. “We are honored that Brad has accepted this appointment and extend our heartfelt appreciation for his ongoing efforts to ensure the future of community banking remains bright.”