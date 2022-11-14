SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating a local bar due to an alleged drunk driving crash that injured a pedestrian.

A construction worker was checked into the hospital after they were allegedly hit by a pickup truck being driven by Matthew Ray Pallitto, 35, of Tyler on Nov. 10 on Highway 155, said DPS. Pallitto was charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle and disregard official traffic control device. His bond was set at 50,500, and he was released from jail on Nov. 10.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries. TABC said they are investigating Where’s Rufus Sports Bar because the Pallitto was possibly at the business before the crash.

TABC also said they are looking into whether any rules were broken by the bar.

The commission is also investigating Where’s Rufus in connection to the fatal crash involving Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The TABC is also pursuing charges against the Rose City Draft House following a crash that took the life of a Tyler Legacy High School Senior.