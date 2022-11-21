EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday.

The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby that was dangerous.

PSFR used their engine 2 deck gun to control the fire. Eustace’s engine 1 was also used, and the fire was eventually put out.

The property owner also used a skid steer to move the metal and the hay.