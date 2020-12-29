East Texas-based charity Mercy Ships picks new board of directors chairman

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – An international charity based out of Garden Valley, Texas selected a new chairman for their international board of directors.

Ruben S. Martin III was selected to fill the seat of chairman for Mercy Ship’s board of directors, effective in January. Previously, he played a key role in the work to launch the world’s largest civilian hospital ship.

Mercy ships is an organization that brings hospital ships to those in need. Through surgical procedures, medical training and infrastructure development, it aims to bring modern and safe medical care to people in need around the world.

Martin has been a director of Mercy Ships International for the past decade. Since 2018, he served as Chairman of the Board of Mercy Ships Operations, the global operations subsidiary of MSI.

“Ruben Martin’s dedication to Mercy Ships is evident in all that he does to further our ability to bring hope and healing to those who need it most around the world,” CEO of Mercy Ships Tom Stogner said.