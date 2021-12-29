East Texas BBB announces top ten scams of 2021

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas announced the top ten scams of 2021. Consumer losses were estimated at more than $3.3 billion by the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network’s 4.7 million reports received.

“Scam artists are not going anywhere. Unfortunately, during the pandemic, we’ve seen them become more aggressive,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas said. “Whether it’s online or over the phone, we must remain vigilant when it comes to protecting personal and financial information.”

The list below includes was compiled by the BBB and includes East Texas’ most reported scams and suspicious activities of 2021:

Online purchase scams: It may seem as if some of the best deals may be found online, but use caution. It’s easy for a scammer to take photos from a legitimate retailer and post prices which seem too good to be true. Make sure you are dealing with a legitimate seller who has a history of conducting business ethically by going to the BBB website. Phishing/Smishing/Vishing: The victim receives an email (phishing), phone call (vishing)or text message (smishing). In the communication, the scammer urges the person to click a link, share information, or download an attachment which likely contains malware. In the case of an email or text, the link frequently leads to a form, which prompts the person to enter personal information. Sweepstakes/Lottery/Prizes: Winning the sweepstakes, dream vacation, large amounts of money, a new car, shopping spree or new technology sounds great especially if you didn’t enter to win. Unexpected prize and lottery scams rely on your excitement to lure you into paying fees for your prize or and typically require that you provide your personal information with the intent of compromising your identity. Remember, you should never have to pay fees for winning a prize. You will also never win a lottery you never entered. Bogus Employers: Scammers advertise a job opening or guarantee job placement if you pay a fee to cover the cost it takes to place you in a job. However, after you pay, there’s no job and you are out of money. Remember, if a potential employer asks you to pay the company to cover the costs of testing, training or background checks, consider it a red flag. Healthcare/Medicaid/Medicare: BBB has received numerous reports from East Texas residents who claim they received phone calls from Medicare/Medicaid imposters asking to confirm Social Security, income and bank account information. Tech Support: Consumers are being targeted by fraudsters pretending to be well-known tech support companies. Victims are contacted with a message on their computer that a virus has been detected and to “fix” the problem, a phone number or website is given to purchase an anti-virus computer via debit or credit card. Computer manufacturers will not contact you to let you know if there is a problem with your computer. Fake Invoices/Bills: Be wary of phony bills from vendor/supplier imposters. Con artists send out fake invoices for office supplies, domain hosting services, web services, and other services in hopes of tricking businesses into paying for services or products they never requested or received. Identity theft: While scammers certainly want access to your finances, also valuable are your social security number, debit/credit card info, pin numbers, passwords and any other items containing your personal information. If this sensitive information falls into the hands of a criminal, it may be used to steal your identity. It’s important to be extremely protective of your personal information online, via text, on the phone and in person. Government Grant: Victims receive a phone call, email or letter stating they qualified for a government grant, but to receive the grant you must pay the processing and/or delivery fee via wire transfer or prepaid debit card. In East Texas, some consumers reported receiving a message to claim a government grant via a friend’s (hacked) Facebook Messenger account. Remember, the government does not award grants for which there has been no application. Go to usa.gov for additional information on the grant application process. Debt Collection: Consumers report receiving harassing calls and/or calls for debts which are not owed. Remember, there are debt collection process rules in place to prevent unethical collection business practices. Review the rules of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) on the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) website. Report violations to bbb.org, FTC, the state Attorney General’s office, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

What you can do to protect yourself

Don’t be pressured into making hasty decisions. Take time to research every organization you do business with by going to bbb.org.

Never provide your personal information (address, date of birth, banking information, ID numbers) to people you do not know.

Don’t click on links from unsolicited email or text messages.

Verify. If you are unsure about a call or email that claims to be from your bank, utility company, vendor, etc., Do not use the number provided by the text, email, phone call or private message. Instead contact the business directly using information from previous invoice or statement or on the back of your credit card.

Never send money by wire transfer, prepaid debit card or unconventional method to someone you don’t know or haven’t met in person. Use a credit card and always reconcile your statements.

Never send money for an emergency situation unless you can verify the emergency.

To report fraudulent activity and possible scams, use the BBB Scam Tracker.