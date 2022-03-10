TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Meat is a staple in almost every Texan’s diet, but currently the effects of inflation have been hitting local bar-b-que restaurants. Joseph Koricanek, owner of Poke in Da Eye Bar-b-que off of Highway 64 in Tyler, says that they are adjusting the best they can.

He says they had to find a solution that would keep customers coming in, while still making the restaurant a profit. A pound of brisket will cost you $27 at Poke in Da Eye, a product that should be sold for $32.

“The price increased about six weeks ago, but we kept passing on the full cost because it’s cut for you,” Koricanek says.

They are paying more for all of their meats, but have left the price for most of their products the same. The owner says that if he raises their menu prices, that customers would be harder to come by. Due to everybody already spending more on gas and at the grocery store, the lack of disposable income is keeping people home for meals.

“If they don’t have as much money to go out to eat, and we raise our prices, we won’t have any customers,” Koricanek explains.

Some of their customers have taken notice to the price increase, but were understanding about the change. The owner says their loyalty is helping keep the lights on. No employees have had to suffer a pay decrease, but Koricanek echoes that that is because of his supportive community.

He wants to spread the message on how important it is to support small business, especially during trying times like this one. Poke in Da Eye houses 10 employees, all who would be out of a job if they were to have to close their doors.