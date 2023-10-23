TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas Better Business Bureau is accepting submissions from local students for the 2024 BBB Student Video Contest where schools and students can win up to a grand total $2,500 for first place.

According to the BBB, students will submit a 60-second video based on one of the Better Business Bureau’s eight standards of trust.

“It’s a fun way for students to learn more about ethical business practices,” Mechele Agbayani, president and CEO of BBB serving Central East Texas said. “We look forward to seeing the students’ submissions.”

The top three winners will receive the following prizes:

1st place gets $2,000 to the school and $500 to the student/team

2nd place gets $1,000 to the school and $250 to the student/team

3rd place gets $500 to the school and $100 to the student/team

The contest states that the deadline is Dec. 11. Winners will be announced in February of next year. Eligible students must attend a registered high school in one of the 19 counties the BBB serves. Here is a list of eligible counties:

Anderson

Camp

Cherokee

Franklin

Gregg

Harrison

Henderson

Marion

Morris

Panola

Rains

Red River

Rusk

Shelby

Smith

Titus

Upshur

Van Zandt

Wood

To register your school, go to bbbawards.org.