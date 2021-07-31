East Texas Bridal Expo holds 12th annual extravaganza at UT Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Bridal Expo held their 12 annual extravaganza in Tyler on Saturday.

The expo was originally supposed to be held at Harvey Hall, however, due to the construction, the event was held at the UT Tyler Ornelas Activity Center.

The event sold out several days ago and more than 500 people attended and 50 local vendors came out.

Leaders at the expo said that lot of people who live out of town came to the event.

“I rarely have somebody from Houston or Dallas,” Joyce Crawford, the owner of the East Texas Bridal Expo said. “We want them to East Texas exhibiters for the East Texas bride a lot of these girls went to Austin for school by they’re coming home to get married.”

The event held a raffle for people to win a free wedding dress and venue to get married.

The next East Texas Bridal Expo will be Saturday, Nov. 13 on the square in downtown Tyler.