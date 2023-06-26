TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department said they gathered Monday morning at the dedication of a bridge in honor of a fallen officer.

The Jason Sprague Memorial Bridge on Gibson Lane recognizes his sacrifices to the department and city, remembering his sacrifice 10 years ago when he tragically died in the line of duty.

“We were honored to have several of Jason’s family and friends join us at the ceremony including his mother and son, who was just four years old when his dad died,” the department said. “We are thankful to all who worked to make this memorial a reality and our community who has supported those efforts.”

Photo courtesy of the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

Members of the department, Sprague’s family and the community gathered on Gibson Lane to watch the dedication.