East Texas businesses brace for COVID-19 restrictions during holiday season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – New restrictions effective this week in East Texas will limit the number of customers in stores and restaurants. This comes after hitting seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients reached a total hospital capacity of 15%.

Under Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32, except for certain establishments, businesses that were previously allowed to operate up to 75% of their total listed occupancy must now operate at no more than 50% of the total listed occupancy, the city of Tyler Emergency Management wrote.

People also may not go to bars in “areas with high hospitalization” unless these establishments operate drive-thru, pickup and delivery.

For Howard Charba, the owner of Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler, his business along with other East Texas stores have to lower capacity just days before Christmas, a step backward during an already difficult holiday season.

“There’s a lot of people really struggling and I really hope the community remembers some of these locally owned businesses.” Howard Charba, owner of Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler

Smith county is just one out of the 19 East Texas counties rolling back from 75% down to 50%. For Charba, lessening the amount of customer visitation won’t change much. He mentioned his business operates far below 50% as is.

“We would be selling out almost every movie to the kids, right now there’s not even a lot of movies to look at, you’re just not seeing near the volume of people we used to see,” Charba said.

He pointed to a somewhat empty parking lot and referred back to last year while he reflected on a once packed business park.

“Today we’re probably at five percent, six percent capacity,” Charba said. “Usually, we’d be about 80 or 90 today.”

Bars and restaurants have undoubtedly taken a slam since the pandemic’s genesis. According to the President of the East Texas Restaurant Association, Bob Westbrook, “There have been well over 100 restaurants that have closed in Tyler alone. When you think about 10,000 restaurants or so nationwide it’s absolutely critical to this industry and critical that everyone takes ownership.”

Westbrook urged customers to follow COVID-19 safety precautions and left us with this final note: “If they’ll wear this mask, they’ll make sure that our small businesses and restaurants have an opportunity to survive.”