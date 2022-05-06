TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mother’s Day is on Sunday and several East Texas businesses are making last-minute orders at flower shops and bakeries. These small businesses have been working overtime to keep East Texas moms happy on their special day while still dealing with supply chain issues.

Flowers by Lou Ann had an 18-wheeler full of flowers sitting pretty waiting to be hand-delivered to moms across town.

“We had our phone just ringing and ringing and we’ve been answering as fast as we can,” said Lou Ann Green, owner of Flowers by Lou Ann.

Even though Flowers by Lou Ann have been extremely busy for Mother’s Day, Green said this year is slower than usual.

“Recently I don’t know what’s going on but we’ve had a slow start to our Mothers Day so we’ve been trying to get the orders out as quick as we can,” Green said.

Friday and Saturday will be the busiest days so it’s best to get orders in now, according to small businesses.

“We are hopefully able to finish up our deliveries midday on Saturday. We’re closed on Sunday and a lot of people don’t know that,” Green said. “We have to get the calls in as soon as we can so we can get them hand-delivered.”

Celebrating 25 years of owning this small business, Green said Mother’s Day is one of her favorite times.

“Mothers day is fun because we can do it all week long, they can get the flowers early because moms are appreciative and are not picky about a specific day like Valentine’s,” said Green.

This year, the most requested flowers have been roses, lilies and peonies.

Flower shops have not been the only businesses busy ahead of the holiday. Bakeries have been swamped on top of all of the festivities for spring.

“I have declined clients because we’re booked up until May 31,” said Juna Roberts, owner of Lordes Marie Bakery in Tyler. “There was Cinco de Mayo, there’s graduation, weddings.”

Roberts is just grateful that business has picked back up for her small business as the pandemic has slowed down.

“Everybody now has the freedom to go somewhere and go outside and just be outside,” Roberts said.