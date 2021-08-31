East Texas businesses honor 13 US service members killed in Kabul airport attack in unique way

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- East Texas businesses are honoring our 13 fallen servicemen, who were fighting in Afghanistan and killed in Kabul.

Nearby restaurants and bars are getting creative when it comes to showing their support for our US military.

“It was just more out of respect for our soldiers and our military that have lost their lives and those that are still continuously fighting,” said Julia Wilson, a marketing director, who spoke on behalf of Bubba’s 33 in Longview.

The restaurant placed 13 beers on a table, in honor of our fallen US service members killed in the Kabul airport attack.

There was also a sign that reads “reserved for the fallen.”

Bubba’s 33 also included a list of the service members’ names for customers to say aloud and remember them.

“This is one of our larger tables, and we feel like people that walk through, we want them to also know and kind of be reminded but also feel that same desire to want to show respect,” said Wilson.

Bubba’s 33 is just one of the many East Texas businesses paying tribute to those who served in Afghanistan.

Dog Tags Restaurant and Tap Room in Tyler also set a table with 13 beers.

“I’m full time active military duty, been in 19 years. When I heard about this, obviously first instinct is to do something for them,” said James Wampler, the restaurant’s owner.

Wampler added, after posting a photo of the tribute on Facebook, it received a lot of attention from locals.

Customers came in just to visit the table and pay their respects in their own way.

“People come in and (were) just taking pictures, coming up to us and saying thank you and walking out,” said Wampler.

The beer the restaurant placed out for the fallen is Miller Lite. According to Wampler, this is a popular choice for service members.

These East Texas businesses are reminding us to always honor those who served our country and sacrificed their lives.