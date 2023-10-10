TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the holiday season approaches, a few East Texas holiday stores are preparing for their busiest time of the year.

Pam Gabriel, owner of Sweet Gourmet in Tyler, shared she was able to fulfill her seasonal opportunities.

“We’re anticipating full sales again and lots of people through the door,” said Gabriel.

This year, she posted about hiring on social media to get the word out to as many potential workers.

“It took us a little bit longer to get our positions full, I don’t know if it was just more people have already gotten jobs,” said Gabriel.

In Canton, Yesterland began hiring team members in August for their fall Festival season that will run through November.

Yesterland’s President Cama Bozeman said seasonal hiring is not always easy.

“It’s got its challenges because we start off really quick,” said Bozeman.

Yesterland offers on-the-spots opportunities for new applicants but also have alot of returners, even having an orientation and interview at the same time.

Business owners advise people to shop early as Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year.