CANTON, Texas (KETK) — Some East Texans have been busy clearing out their shelves since the Governor’s tweet on Saturday and planning new ways to continue serving the community without the use of Russian imports.

Craft 64 Burgers and Sports Restaurant are making changes by tossing Russian products off their shelves. Sam Zubi, General Manager of Craft 64 says that are pulling all Russian vodka from their stock which includes Smirnoff and Stolichnaya vodkas.

“What we are doing right now is taking all of our Russian products out of the store which is mainly vodka. It’s going to be immediate and effective right now and we’ll take it off the shelf. We are going to get rid of it. Whatever I have in back stock, we are going to send it back to get rid of it,” said Zubi.

On average, Craft 64 spends over $1,500 weekly just on their vodka products alone. They have plans to replace Russian imports with Texas-made vodka and other preferred brands.

“Even if it causes a problem or any effect with the customers, we will be here to support Ukraine against Russia because as I said earlier, this is inhumane. It’s just against everything we stand for,” said Zubi.

The Texas Restaurant Association says this also includes many of their 50,000 members wanting to play a role at least in some small way to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“We are watching some of the supply chain issues very closely. Russia and Ukraine are both major producers of grain, wheat and other food commodities. There is no doubt that this will further exacerbate some of the supply chain shortages and the price spikes we’ve seen in food,” said Chief Public Affairs Officer, Kelsey Streufert.

Streufert says the main focus right now is assisting restaurants in choosing better alternatives like Tito’s, Deep Eddy’s and Dripping Springs vodka. Some restaurants are even seeking out Ukrainian imports such as Krohl Premium and Kohr premium vodkas.

“As so many of our leaders have said, these economic sanctions often come with a real cost. But, when you see the scenes in Ukraine—there’s no doubt that we need to do the right thing and bear those costs,” said Streufert. With the intention of protecting human life and their freedoms.