TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The year 2023 saw many East Texas businesses be relegated to the history books. Whether they were unable to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, couldn’t keep up with rising inflation or for personal reasons, these businesses decided to close their doors for good.

KETK has compiled the following list of East Texas businesses that closed in 2023:

Traditions Restuarant

Tradition’s restaurant was a Tyler staple for 23 years until it closed in January 2023. Their then-owner Robert Owens cited inflation as the reason the beloved business closed.

“Restaurants have had a pretty good blow the last few years. Our costs have gone crazy,” Owens said.

The Juicy Seafood

The Juicy Seafood closed their doors in February after less than a year in business. The restaurant opened up in 2022 and they served seafood like fried fish, oysters and crab legs.

A note posted to their door thanked their customers for their time and business.

Bed Bath and Beyond

Bed Bath and Beyond stores in Tyler and Longview both announced their closings around the end of April. The stores held store-wide sales where everything in the store was 10% to 30% off.

The stores closed after Bed Bath and Beyond declared chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier in April.

Lowell Holloway Furniture

Lowell Holloway Furniture in Longview announced their closing with a 70% off sale that ended on May 1.

“Over the last 72 years you have become our customers and our friends. After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our store forever! From our family to yours – we say thank you for being a part of our family story!” MR. HUBERT AKINS AND FAMILY, LOWELL HOLLOWAY FURNITURE

Nike Factory Store

The Nike Factory Store in The Village at Cumberland Park closed on May 15. They held a massive 50% off sale that had people lined up out the door of the now–closed shoe store.

Regal Cinema

Regal Cinema on Eastman Road in Longview closed in June of 2023. The nationwide chain’s Longview and Tyler locations both closed and later reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wood & Bean

The Wood & Bean coffee shop closed after being in business for five years in July. The business said they planned to stay open until they sold out of their inventory.

A rise in costs and a lack of customers reportedly lead to the closing of Wood & Bean.

Flying Burger & Seafood

Flying Burger & Seafood closed their Longview location on July 25. The restaurant held a monthly car show in their parking lot.

In a post to their Facebook, the restaurant said they were shutting down “due to other things.”

Two Rivers Grocery

Two Rivers Grocery in Big Sandy shut their doors after 30 years in business on July 27. The store was the only grocery store in Big Sandy.

The stores manager Keith Langston said the following on Facebook:

“Although our store may be closing, we hope that the relationships and connections forged within its walls will endure. On behalf of everyone at Two Rivers Grocery and Market, I extend my heartfelt thanks for your loyalty, trust, and friendship over the past 30 years.” Keith Langston

Mainstream Boutique

Mainstream Boutique, a business operated by Nan and Jenni Moore, was closed in August after three years in business.

“This has been a year of significant change for us. We are deeply grateful for your friendship and support over the past 3 years,” said Mainstream Boutique.

Breakers Seafood

Breakers Seafood, a locally-owned California-style seafood restaurant, closed its doors for good in August after 14 years in business.

The restaurant’s goal was to “bring a piece of California to Texas.”

Armory Flea Market

Tyler’s oldest flea market, the Armory Flea Market, closed after 30 years in business on Aug. 30. The building was originally used by the military and the business said that the people who own the building now have plans to turn it into a pavilion.

Manager Lori Bunt said that the business couldn’t find anywhere as affordable to move the market to.

Athena Greek Restaurant

Athena Greek Restaurant was closed after being bought buy a developer in September. The closing and purchase of the restaurant was announced by a letter posted to their door.

The letter thanked their guests and employees for their support

“We want to thank all our wonderful guests and employees for supporting us over the years and we are especially thankful that so many embraced our restaurant and that we were able to succeed as long as we had while bringing a touch of Greece to Tyler,” said the letter.

Walker Pharmacy

The Walker Pharmacy in Gladewater closed for good in October after serving the area since 1950. The pharmacy’s data was reportedly bought by a CVS Pharmacy in Gladewater.

blue. house of jewelry

blue. house of jewelry in Tyler closed in November with a going out of business sale. The store closed after the owner Tina Yancey announced her retirement. Yancey said she was excited to be able to focus on her health, family and travelling.

Bruno’s Pizza and Pasta

Bruno’s Pizza and Pasta in Tyler announced that they will be closing their Vine Street location in late December. The beloved Italian restaurant has been open since 1976.

The restaurant’s owner, Lori Rumbelow, cited many reasons why they’re closing down like prices, costs of goods and labor.

Pea Picker Books

Pea Picker Books is closing their doors after 48 years in business on Dec. 30. The store is located at 2803 University Boulevard in Tyler and they still have books to sell until the end of the year.

Tyler’s Putt-Putt Golf & Games

The lease on Tyler’s Put-Putt Golf & Games ends on Dec. 31 after 64 years of family fun in Tyler. The businesses owners, Katherine and Tom Adair, were told in November of 2022 that the land of the course was going to be sold.

“It’s just been part of our lives forever. It’s all we’ve even known. It’s all I’ve ever known,” Katherine said.

The course has been in the family for over six decades. A definitive date for their closing has not been set yet so East Texans can still get in their last putts before the business closes for good.

Businesses that were closed temporarily or are planning on reopening were not included in this list. If you know an East Texas business that closed in 2023 and isn’t included in this article please email Newsroom@ketk.com.