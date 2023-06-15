TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texan is making big waves in the business world, and Forbes Magazine is the latest to take notice.

CEO of Salcido Lawn in Tyler, Marvin Salcido, was selected to join the Forbes Business Council. The council is an invitation-only community created by Forbes and the Young Entrepreneur Council that helps its members meet leaders in the industry, get insights and ideas and even get publication opportunities on Forbes.com.

Recently, Salcido Lawn was also highlighted on the Inc 5000 list of Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America.

Salcido was vetted and selected by a review committee based on his experience. They considered criteria including “a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.”

“We are honored to welcome Marvin Salcido into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

Now that he’s a member of the Council, Salcido will have access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence.

“He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events,” Salcido said. “Marvin will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.”

He will also benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral and the support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I am super excited to pass on my knowledge to other business professionals, so you can hopefully bypass a lot of the headache and heartache that I went through,” Salcido said. “I want you to learn from my mistakes and push your business forward, further, faster.”