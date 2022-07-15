Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after leading East Texas law enforcement on car chase on Friday, authorities said.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call to assist with the pursuit around 3:30 p.m.

The Smith County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office was the first on the chase. Officials were chasing a red Dodge pickup truck on I-20. Then, the driver exited on Jim Hogg Road, went back on I-20 and headed east.

The pursuit then went into Tyler on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, and the driver crashed on this road, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, after the wreck, the man fled into the nearby neighborhood and the Tyler Police Department arrested the man around 3:52 p.m. in the woods east of the crash.

The man will face an evading arrest in a motor vehicle charge, said the sheriff’s office. Officials said they do not know why the man fled.

DPS also assisted during the pursuit.