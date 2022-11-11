TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas cities and schools chose to spend their Veterans Day by honoring the war veterans that have kept citizens safe and free here in America.

Henderson Middle School had generations of war veterans pack their gym today. They had performances by the band, poems and a singing of the National Anthem by the choir while also introducing each veteran one by one.

Photo Courtesy of Henderson Middle School

Photo Courtesy of Henderson Middle School

Photo Courtesy of Henderson Middle School

Photo Courtesy of Henderson Middle School

Peete Elementary held a service in their cafeteria allowing one on one time with those who fought for our freedom. Veterans shared stories, poems were read and the school also honored soldiers that are no longer with us. It was an emotional and honorable event for all who attended.

Larena Brooks, Peete Elementary Principal, shared “we just want everyone to know that we honor and appreciate them and what we do everyday is because of the service that they did for our country.”

Photo Courtesy of Peete Elementary

Photo Courtesy of Peete Elementary

Photo Courtesy of Peete Elementary

Students at the East Texas Montessori Academy in Longview also sang “The Star Spangled Banner” on Veterans Day.

Cities in our area also honored those who served.

The City of Rusk held its annual Veterans Day celebration that took place at the city’s brand new veterans memorial on the square. The ceremony opened with a prayer and had several guests including a Vietnam veteran, Dwayne Schoppe, that shared his story.

“When I first came back from the war, it wasn’t a popular war and it was almost like the public took it out on the soldiers themselves instead of the war” but now after being around Texans who respect their war efforts, he is proud to wear his Vietnam hat now.