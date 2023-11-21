OMAHA, Texas (KETK) — Nine girls from East Texas will be performing with the Spirit of America Production cheer and pom at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year.

Courtesy of Pewitt Consolidated Independent School District Courtesy of Pewitt Consolidated Independent School District

According to a statement from Pewitt Consolidated Independent School District, the cheerleaders will participate at the annual thanksgiving parade in New York. While their official position in the lineup are unknown, Pewitt CISD said the girls will all be grouped together.

Pewitt CISD officials said “keep your eyes towards the left side and you’re sure to see some familiar faces.”