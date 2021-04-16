East Texas child becomes one of the first in the world to receive same COVID-19 drug as Trump

TYLER, Texas (KETK)– Cayla Locke is in 6th grade. She is only 12-years-old, but she’s seen a lot.

“My stomach was hurting, my head was hurting, I just felt very sick,” said Cayla.

In November 2020, she got COVID-19 and almost passed away. Cayla could hardly breathe. She would lose her breath when she would walk.

When Cayla first got sick she had to be rushed to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. Once she got there, doctors had an experimental cure to save her life.

“I didn’t have a choice, you know. Because either I give my baby something, or I watch her struggle to live,” said Crystal Locke, Cayla’s mother.

After a lot of paperwork, Crystal agreed to the doctors giving her daughter a drug called remdesivir. Cayla was one of the first people in the country to receive this treatment for her age group.

It’s one of the same drugs that was given to President Trump when he got COVID-19.

Now, Cayla said she feels blessed to be alive and be able to spend time with her family on her 12th birthday.

“I feel very grateful, and all I can do is thank the lord,” she added.

The success of remdesivir is not guaranteed. It doesn’t work for everyone, which makes Cayla’s survival special.

She and her mother were at a clinic today at North Tennaha Church of Christ. The clinic will continue Saturday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

They’re giving out the Pfizer vaccine to anyone who wants a shot.