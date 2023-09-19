MARSHALL, Texas (KETK)- Marshall police are investigating a car crash that occurred Monday at 6:40 p.m. resulting in the death of a child in the 2000 block of Lower Port Caddo Rd.

Marshall Emergency Communications received a call that a child, who was riding a battery-powered toy car, was struck by a vehicle.

The driver remained on the scene and no charges have been filed at this time.

“It is a tragedy to lose a child in our community,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

The investigation is ongoing.