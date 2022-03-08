TYLER, Texas (KETK) An East Texas Christian radio station is hosting a diaper drive to benefit local families.
89.5 KVNE is asking for donations of diapers or wipes to give to their ministry partners: Living Alternatives, The Fostering Collective, Mercy Manor, and Expectant Hearts.
All you have to do is buy a pack of either and drop them by one of the locations below:
- 89.5 KVNE Studio – 7695 Old Jacksonville Highway – Tyler
- Brookshire’s – 521 S Main Street – Lindale
- Brookshire’s – 3354 Gilmer Road – Longview
- Brookshire’s – 308 West Ferguson Road – Mount Pleasant
- Brookshire’s – 100 Rice Road – Tyler
- Brookshire’s – 2020 Roseland Avenue – Tyler
- Brookshire’s – 2734 E 5th Street – Tyler
- Mardel – 305-B W Loop 281 – Longview
- Mardel – 4700 S Broadway Avenue – Tyler
- Flint Baptist Church – 11131 Farm-to-Market Road 2868 W – Flint
If you don’t have time to purchase diapers or wipes, you have an option to buy them online here.
Donations will be taken until March 16 and the radio station will be hosting a donation event at their station on March 18.
