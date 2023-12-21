MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — While some have presents under the tree, others are still on the hunt for their perfect pick of a Christmas Tree.

Wish Granted Tree Farm in Mineola sold their Christmas trees fast this season, just after Thanksgiving.

“Only able to stay open for those three days because we sold the trees that we were able to sell,” said Kristina Salonen, Wish Granted Tree Farm, Owner.

East Texas weather over the past few years has had an impact on the number of trees they sell. “We really only sold about 30-35 trees which usually it’s double that or more,” said Salonen.

Salonen owns the farm with her Dad, and she shared how grateful they were to be able to sell as many trees as they did. “Without rain, it was just this whole field was full of trees until July,” said Salonen.

Their only form of irrigation is mother nature so droughts and freezes affect the trees more.

Salonen plans on farming Christmas trees again in January.

“We plant about 700 trees and it will take probably about 4 to 5 years for those trees to be ready to sell as Christmas trees so it takes a while,” said Salonen.

She shared that her main goal is having East Texans come out and enjoy each other’s company during the Christmas season.

“Just to have people out here and visiting with them, and getting to be a part of their holiday tradition is pretty cool,” said Salonen.