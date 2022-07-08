LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas church is now forced to build from the ground up after a fire burned down their house of worship.

“We’ve trusted God for everything that we had or received. We actually started the church in a small building on 69 in 2015 with nothing and so what you see here is that faith,” said Rick Hanes, the pastor at Triumphant Life Church in Lufkin.

Church members said they feel relieved it was just material items that were in the building when the fire happened on June 29 in the evening.

“My reaction was just gratefulness that nobody was inside the building,” said Veronica Homan, the associate pastor’s wife.

Hane’s home is just feet from the church, yet his house was untouched by the fire. He said walking out to that view is a reminder of all that God gave him.

“We still have the community and it’s like family. So, we are so excited to see what God’s going to do from this point,” said Hanes.

He also said businesses, churches and concerned people from all around East Texas are reaching out with help and prayers.

“I was shocked at how many and who all has called and volunteered between me and my wife and others in the church. It was really just overwhelming,” he said.

The church’s members are now coming together and trusting in God to build back stronger than before.

You can click below for the GoFundMe page if you’d like to help with the rebuilding process.