East Texas church celebrates Easter Sunday just one week after tornado destroyed main sanctuary

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) – Pain and prayer went hand-in-hand this week for the congregation members of the First United Methodist Church in Mount Enterprise.

Just one week, after a deadly EF-2 tornado destroyed their main sanctuary, they gathered together to celebrate Easter Sunday, giving thanks once again that they are alive and well.

While the main building is in the process of being rebuilt from severe damage that was left behind, church members gathered at the sister church, Concord Methodist, for a time of reflection and hope.

“We need encouragement, we need hope, we need to know that this church will go on, you know discouragement will creep in.” Billy Bledsoe, Pastor of First United Methodist Church

The church has set up a GoFundMe account to help rebuild their ruined steeple and restore the foyer where their bell crashed.

“It’s a noise I can’t really describe to you,” First United Methodist Church Minister Billy Bledsoe said at the time. “It was very loud, very sobering.”

During the tornado, churchgoers were in a building just next door holding a Passover service. According to congregation members, the storm literally passed over them.

“We know that the Lord spared us and passed over us with this storm,” Bledsoe said.

In the middle of service, the sound of destruction outside led them into a closet where they held tight and prayed.

“Not one person had a scratch, not one person went to the hospital, nobody’s in the morgue,” Bledsoe said.