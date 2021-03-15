East Texas church looking for man that burglarized their building

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK)- The Woodland Heights Baptist Church announced on Monday that they experienced a burglary recently.

They shared a post on social media so the community can help them locate a man who stole from them and destroyed the building’s cameras.

Anyone with information should contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 683-2271 or the church at (903) 586-6019.

