SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After a Smith County deputy was killed in a crash Thursday night involving an alleged drunk driver, an East Texas church has created a fundraiser to lend a helping hand.

“Our hearts are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and brother in Christ, Lorenzo Bustos, who lost his life serving our community as a Smith County Sheriff’s deputy early this morning. Please pray for his family, friends, and coworkers as they go through this difficult time,” said Friendly Baptist Church in Tyler.

Bustos was 29-years-old and married. He has three children ages 8, 5 and 4.

To donate to the Bustos family click here and select “Lorenzo Bustos Memorial” from the drop down menu.