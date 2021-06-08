East Texas church to donate 30,000 pounds of food to local nonprofits on Wednesday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is donating 30,000 pounds of food to different nonprofits in East Texas on Wednesday.

The distribution will happen at 8 a.m. at the Dream Center in Longview.

A Deseret transportation truck will be giving out the items to ten different groups, which include The Dream Center (Longview), Mission Marshall (Marshall), House of Disciples (Longview), Rahab’s Retreat (Kilgore), Restore 180 (Gladewater), Highway 80 Rescue Mission (Longview), Mission Carthage (Carthage), Mercy Manor (Longview), Henderson Food Pantry of Rusk County (Henderson) and Graciously Broken Ministries (Longview).

According to the church, this is part of their “ongoing global effort to care for those in need.”

The religious organization is also trying to help rural nonprofit groups that have a harder time obtaining resources to provide food for those who need it the most.

