TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world.

Gloria Jeane Rosewall fills shoe boxes every year for a good cause.

“It’s a tool to send to needy children around the world to demonstrate god’s love for them, in a tangible way,” said Gloria Jeane Rosewall, Area Coordinator-Operation Christmas Child.

Every year Rosewall and her team meet with East Texans to share their message about why others should fill a shoe box.

“The joy that these children have is a blessing,” said John Hopkins, Communication Director-Operation Christmas Child.

Example of Shoe Box

Operation Child Christmas Flyer

People young and old get together and fill hundreds of packages every year.

“I will always do this, I will always pack a shoe box, because it meant so much, they had never received a gift before, and so many of these children they have never received anything before, and it meant so much to them to get this gift,” said Rosewall.

When you get a shoe box it can be filled with school supplies, toys, and even books.

“Boxes don’t just leave the us, and go around the world, they do that, but some go to needy children right here in the us,” said Hopkins.

After you fill your box you give $10 for shipping, and then off it goes to a child who couldn’t be more grateful for your gift.

“I would recommend that anyone that enjoys helping children would get involved with our organization,” said Hopkins.

Rosewall says the greatest gift is putting a smile on the children’s face.

“I will until my last day, I will fill shoe boxes for these children around the world,” said Rosewall.

Doing her part with the help of East Texans to make the world a better place.

Anyone interested in learning more visit Samaritan’s Purse for more information.