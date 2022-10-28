TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As it poured outside, East Texans prayed on Friday Afternoon ahead of an “unbatism event” that was scheduled by a DFW area satanic temple.

“I wanted to get a group of people together to go down before the event tomorrow and just pray and exercise our freedom of religion,” said Lauren Ethredge-Langas, a member of Church of the Pines in Tyler.

Ethredge-Langas, along with others, went out to praise God before a satanic temple event comes to town on Saturday.

As a Christian, she said she was called to do this.

“I do have a difference of beliefs so rather going and confronting them, I’m just gonna do my job as a Christian which is pray over that and pray for the souls that are there,” said Ethredge-Langas.

Churches from all over the area came to stand together, with some groups sitting in their cars to pray nearby too.

“As a Christian, we’re called to a spiritual battleground and I think this is an opportunity to exercise our strength in our relationship with Christ,” explained Ethredge-Langas.

W.O.W Church members said they were unaware of the prayer gathering, but still felt called to invite pastors to the square after hearing about the upcoming event.

“We didn’t come down to be combative, we didn’t come down to bash anyone’s religion, but we wanted to stand as believers and pray,” said Pastor of W.O.W Church, Donnell Walder

It’s a way for these East Texas churches to stand together in their faith.

Some even walked around the square blessing the area as the rain fell.

“Anytime the rain does not stop the believers from gathering, I’m always pleased. I’m always happy,” said Walder.

He said they are sending a message of love and peace to what’s coming next.

“Regardless of what you’re belief is, regardless of what you’ve been through, you’re loved. We don’t hate you because God is love,” added Walder.

Ethredge-Langas says she expects there will be some church groups that will show up to confront these visitors.