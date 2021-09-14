East Texas cities awarded over $350,000 in arts grants

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) has awarded 121 cities in grants across Texas. The grants totaled $11.6 million and will fund non-profits and units of government in the awarded cities.

These East Texas cities were awarded grants in the following amounts:

Crockett – $10,250

Henderson – $500

Kilgore – $9,000

Longview – $189,239

Lufkin – $19,894

Marshall – $11,750

Mineola – $7,500

Mount Pleasant – $5,400

Mount Vernon – $18,750

Palestine – $3,250

Texarkana – $42,000

Tyler – $39,250

Winnsboro – $600

The funds were distributed to individual arts organizations. Longview was awarded the most with the funds totaling $189,239. This was distributed between Arts Longview Cultural District, Artsview Children’s Theatre, East Texas Symphonic Band, Longview Ballet Theatre, Longview Museum of Fine Arts and Longview Symphony League; whereas all of the funds awarded to Lufkin were allocated to the Angelina Arts Alliance.

For the complete list of where each city’s funds were distributed, click here.

The grants awarded include the Arts Create, which provides year-round operational support to Texas arts organizations with budgets over $50,000.

The Cultural District Project grants provide support to organizations that use the arts to diversify their local economies, generate income and attract visitors and investments. This grant is available to arts organizations and government institutions verified as based in TCA-designated cultural districts.

The Arts Respond Project grants supplies funds for art based projects that target areas of economic development, education, health and human services, natural resources and agriculture or public safety and criminal justice.

The Performance Support grants provide limited funds to help grant applicants host an artist from the Texas Touring Roster in their community either in person or through an interactive live-stream to follow social distancing.

To see the TCA’s full list of fiscal year grants click here.