East Texas cities experiencing high number of water main breaks, officials preach conservation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With the blackouts affecting electricity across the state, several water plants have now switched to generator power, which is causing a large drop in pressure, or even a total loss of service.

Tyler Water Utilities is asking people to avoid high-volume water usage due to a high number of main breaking because of the weather.

While crews work around the clock to repair the system, city leaders are asking residents to avoid using washing machines, dishwashers, and filling up bathtubs.

They also are encouraging residents to check city websites and official social media pages for correct information.

“One of the things that we want to make sure is we get out facts regularly throughout the day so you can that information so you can know facts from gossip and we hope people look at that and understand that accordingly.” Edward Broussard, Tyler City Manager

Residents of Nacogdoches sent to KETK News a video of people waiting in long lines at Brookshires just to get bottled water.

The City of Overton has issued a boil water notice after losing two of its three water wells.