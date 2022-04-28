JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — As summer approaches, East Texas cities have been scouting for seasonal workers. From lifeguards to concession stand workers and even summer camp counselors, there are several dozen positions open, but not many applicants, according to officials.

“Not many applicants is actually really unusual and unfortunate because there could be some changes to the schedule of when the pool is open to the reduced amount of staff,” said Jacksonville’s spokesperson Daniel Sequin.

Since the pandemic has finally faded away, many city officials think this summer will be filled with families wanting to get outdoors, fueling the need to fill the positions.

“We used to have to reject some candidates because we had so many applications,” said Sequin. “Some summers we’ve had upwards of 25-30 applicants for our lifeguard positions at this one pool.”

Lifeguards aren’t the only seasonal positional needed around East Texas here is a list of open positions:

Jacksonville

Tennis camp assistant

Summer campsite director

Library assistant

Outdoor activity coordinator

Longview

Seasonal pool manager

Recreation assistant

Lufkin

Zoo attendant

Pool supervisor

Concession stand worker

League supervisor

Tyler

Lead pool manager

playground aide

playground leader

For more on seasonal positions needed, check your local city’s website.