LOG CABIN, Texas (KETK) – A man was rescued by passing travelers Monday morning in Log Cabin after his car left the roadway, was upside down and on fire.

Among those who stopped to help the man trapped inside his car was Log Cabin city council member Aaron Scott and his son Blake.

According to Log Cabin Fire, the councilman, his son and others were able to free the man from his car and move him to safety before responders arrived.

Log Cabin Fire responded to the scene around 9:45 a.m. and Eustace Volunteer Fire assisted and began extinguishment upon arrival.

Officials said Caney City Fire Department arrived and assisted with setting up a landing zone for UT Health Air 1 to land and transport the man to a Tyler hospital.

The following departments responded to the scene of the crash: