CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas commissioner received a citation for allegedly attending a cockfighting ring in Cherokee County in May, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.

Morris County Commissioner Todd Freeman for Precinct 4 received the citation, said officials.

Photo of Todd Freeman, Credit: Morris County

Dickson said law enforcement are also working to get a warrant for an ex-commissioner from Houston County. Their name is not being released until they are arrested. Officials recently arrested a new person in connection to the incident and issued 50 citations.

Deputies are also attempting to get nine more warrants. Dickson said all of the roosters that were used in the fights will be put down due to orders from a judge.

Officials discovered the cockfighting ring on CR 2638.

97 roosters were seized by authorities as well as two trucks and nine trailers. Law enforcement also identified 50 people who were possibly involved.