East Texas communities come together for March of Dimes in Tyler for pre-mature babies

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas communities came together for what many call “the mother of all movements” to march for pre-mature babies.

Pre-term birth comes along with several complications and is the second largest cause of infant death in the United States.

To support this cause, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, Net Health as well as several other East Texas organizations sponsored this cause.

People gathered at Road Rudman Trail for the March of Dimes. One mother attended today’s even with her daughter who was a pre-mature baby. She said that Saturday’s walk was more than a march, but a movement. A movement to guarantee all families have a healthy pregnancy and that every child has a correct start on life.

“She came home with a bouncing four pounds, 12 ounces so and she just grew from there,” Jean Hinchen Williams, a participant of the March of Dimes said. “It’s been an exciting journey, so march of dimes is extremely important to us as a family and to engage with and try to help support it and ask other people to support because pre mature babies and infant mortality is a real real issue.”

Hundreds of people showed up to support the movement and donate funds to help families in need and to fund some of their life-saving medical expenses.