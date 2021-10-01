East Texas community attends benefit for deputies in critical care with COVID-19

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Rusk County Peace Officer’s Association organized a burger benefit on Friday for two deputies, who have been in critical care with COVID-19 for months.

Friends and strangers gathered in the rain to donate and help jail deputy Logan Garrett and patrol deputy Charles Bailey. They both became extremely sick from the virus and now, they have to learn to walk again.

“You bond and make a personal relationship with your co-workers. You want to make sure they are okay financially, mentally, spiritually so us coming together it means a lot for a person that has been stricken with COVID,” said Cassandra Shaw with the Lieutenant Sherriff’s Office.

The benefit included hamburgers with chips and a drink for $5.

“We set a goal of 1500 meals to put out…we’re more than halfway through that,” said Deputy Nathan Parker. “A lot of people are coming through.”

As of Thursday, Garrett is home but still connected to an ECMO machine helping his recovery. Bailey is still in the hospital.

You may send a donation to PO Box 414 Henderson, Texas 75653.