HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – J-Star Ministries, Inc. in Harleton purchased a new trailer after receiving donations from the community.

The trailer was damaged during severe weather on March 2.

Patrick Johnson is the founder of the nonprofit organization. He traveled to Norman, Oklahoma to take supplies to tornado victims and first responders. Johnson was driving back to East Texas, but some strong winds near Paris flipped his trailer over on Highway 82. He remembers that the wind was howling, and it was hailing that day.

But now, Johnson is getting back on his feet.

“It brought tears to my eyes,” he said after he bought the new trailer this week.

J-Ministries is based in Harleton and its mission is to motivate youth to be productive citizens in the community. Johnson works with students who have behavioral issues.

The group also provides hurricane and disaster supplies and relief across the country. The nonprofit has been helping people since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Johnson said he also took bicycles and toys to some of the families in Uvalde.

“If you do good, good things will come your way,” he said.

The ministry also partners with the East Texas Food Bank in Tyler to provide food to the community.

Johnson wants to “be the light” in someone’s darkness and encourages the children to also give back to others.

If anyone would like to donate canned food to J-Star Ministries, they can call 903-424-1757.