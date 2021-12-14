East Texas community sends food, resources to those devastated by Kentucky tornadoes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Groups of East Texans have come together to send aid to those who were affected by the devastating impact of the tornadoes in Kentucky.

On Dec. 10, a tornado ripped through Kentucky leaving death and devastation in it’s path. Towns were leveled that night and the early morning on the Dec. 11. Families lost everything in the disaster, now states surrounding Kentucky are coming to their aid.

The East Texas Food Bank in Tyler jumped into action when they found out the Feeding America Food Bank was among the many buildings destroyed by the tornado.

With no food or resources to go out to the residents of Mayfield, Kentucky, the food bank decided to fill an 18-wheeler with 24 pallets of shelf stable food. The 2,000 boxes of food included items like rice, canned foods and evaporated milk.

“The East Texas Food Bank is cleaning out it’s stock of I think we had one truck load on hand of disaster boxes. So over 2,000 family boxes weighing about 25 pounds each of shelf stable food are being sent up as part of Feeding America system of disaster response. So we are really proud to be able to contribute to this need,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of East Texas Food Bank.

The East Texas Food Bank is thankful they had the resources available to send over. They say they are open and prepared to send manpower over if needed as well.

“Our food bank is used as a distribution point for a lot of disaster relief projects, practically on the coast but you know as tornadoes roll through the land, we’re here and ready and able to respond,” said Cullinane.

Another East Texas business is also getting involved in the relief aid. Dyer’s Premier Portable Buildings and Trailers loaded up resources donated by the Jacksonville community and left for Kentucky.

“So many people that have come together in our community and this business as a whole that have donated so much to go down there and aid with the relief,” said Chad Deyer, owner of Dyer’s Premier Portable Buildings and Trailers.

They had a trailer loaded up with cases of water, chainsaws and generators ready to hand out to those affected. Employees are also headed there to help clean up the damage, they will be there for a week to help out.

“My heart goes out to them. I hope that the relief that we have sent has made a big difference, a big impact in their lives,” said Deyer.

Deyer said they are thankful for all the supplies donated by Walmart, Atwood’s, and Harry’s Building Materials. The East Texas Food Bank and Dyer’s Premier say it is a blessing to see everyone in the East Texas community come together to support those in need.