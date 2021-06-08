East Texas community steps up to help after youth church bus catches fire

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A South Texas church felt some East Texas love during a bad situation Monday afternoon.

A youth church bus from Wild Peach Baptist Church in Brazoria was traveling through Texarkana to a week-long camp in Arkansas when it suddenly caught fire at the intersection of Richmond Road and Mall Dr. The site of the fire was an exit just off I-30.

Thankfully, everyone made it off the bus without any injuries. But the Texarkana community was there to assist the kids even further.

T-Line, a local bus depot, gave them a ride to the Southwest Center to figure out their plans further. Then, a local church volunteered to drive them up to Arkansas themselves so they could still attend the camp.

The bus was a total loss from the fire.

