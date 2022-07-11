CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) -The East Texas community of Concord, just outside of Troup, has issued several boil water notices during the past three months. Residents say the water isn’t just dirty, it’s dangerous.

The Sparkman family has been without clean water since moving into their new home, five weeks ago. Everyday since, Courtney Sparkman has been on the phone trying to search for answers.

“We’ve just been told to contact the county commissioners, call the mayor, because we’ve been having ongoing issues with our water company which is Stryker Lake Water Corporation,” Sparkman said while on the phone with the county commissioner.

She explained further how at a recent board meeting, many community members came together to voice their concerns. Sparkman says the board and water company manager were both dismissive and did not offer much help. A handful of those residents reached out to KETK news, all echoing the same message: their water is dirty and dangerous.

“People say when their animals drink the water, they throw up, and that happened to our dog,” said Sparkman.

The Sparkman family has a filtration system, and still, some days their water is brown. She said the contamination levels are bad, so her child cries at bath time because the water makes his skin itch. Sparkman has also noticed her skin starting to flake off.

A neighbor lended her a home test kit so she could see the contamination levels for herself. Bottled water registered in the green at 0. But, her tap water was in the red with levels higher than 700.

Residents say the water company claims a massive leak is causing them to lose 300 gallons per month, but the leak has not been located. Sparkman says the manager of the water company is hard to reach. She is often sent to voicemail and the response is delayed.

“The manager of the water company, it’s hard to reach her. You call her and sometimes she will say, ‘well I’m at my other job,’” explained Sparkman.

KETK News called the water company for further information, and were also sent to the voicemail box. Residents say ownership of the company changed in October.

“The operator that they used to have took care of everything in a timely manner. They never had issues with the quality of the water. We talked to the neighbors and they said since October the water company has been under new ownership and that’s when problems started coming about,” says Sparkman.

Residents in Concord feel at a standstill while running out of options and pleading for relief.