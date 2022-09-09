CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Stryker Lake Water Supply Corporation met on Friday, but customers were still left without solutions to their ongoing water quality issues.

After several months of boil water notices, customers said they feel ignored. They are upset over these issues with undrinkable brown water coming through the Lake Stryker Water Supply.

Customers said they are having to regularly flush their valves, and they have experienced too much chlorine being pumped in the water and causing burning to the skin.

“We are just asking for a legal and legitimate election because one has not been held in the past several years. They are supposed to send out notices asking for people who are willing to serve as a board member, and they did not do that,” said James Greenwood, a member of Stryker Lake Water Supply.

The request for a special election was left unaddressed Friday. Residents are hoping this would resolve the issues that the community is facing.

The next scheduled board meeting will take place on Friday, Oct. 14.