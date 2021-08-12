East Texas company gets $4.4 million federal grant to expand rural broadband access

TATUM, Texas (KETK) – The United States Department of Agriculture announced they would be investing millions of dollars in high-speed broadband in Texas, and more than 2,600 East Texans will see the benefits.

Tatum Telephone Company will use a $4.4 million grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network. The funded service area includes:

986 households

2,657 people

Three educational facilities

Two essential community facilities

A health care facility

67 businesses

60 farms spread over 41 square miles

This is part of a wider plan announced by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to invest $167 million in 12 states to get broadband infrastructure in rural areas that don’t have sufficient access to high-speed internet.

These broadband investments are part of the second round of the ReConnect program. This program gives loans and grants for construction, improvement or acquisition of facilities and equipment needed to provide broadband internet access in certain rural areas.

“Generations ago, the federal government recognized that without affordable access to electricity, Americans couldn’t fully participate in modern society and the modern economy. Broadband internet is the new electricity. It is necessary for Americans to do their jobs, to participate equally in school learning and health care, and to stay connected. This is why President Biden’s American Jobs Plan prioritizes building ‘future-proof’ broadband infrastructure – like the investments we’re announcing today – in areas without sufficient access to broadband, so that we finally reach 100 percent high-speed broadband coverage.” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack

On the state level, Gov. Greg Abbott has spoken about the need for rural broadband in the past. Texas Rep. Trent Ashby, who represents Angelina, Houston, Leon, Madison, San Augustine and Trinity counties, wrote a bill that aimed to expand broadband access to certain areas.

His bill, HB5, established the Broadband Development Office, which is tasked with creating a state broadband plan, creating a map of areas with limited access to broadband service, and awarding financial

incentives in those eligible areas to expand access to and adoption of service.

The bill was signed into law on June 15.