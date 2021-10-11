East Texas company gives free roof to American Legion

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A free roof was donated to a veteran’s organization on Friday.

Cover 3, a local roofing company, decided to help a Tyler charter of the American Legion.

“We want to give back to our community and the VAs to show our appreciation, and honor those who served for our country,” wrote Cover 3.

The company said they will also make a yearly donation to the community.

“Some people that work with me are veterans. I’m a veteran. I’m part of the American Legion. My dad was a Marine. He’s passed on now, so its near and dear to my heart,” said Shane Day, the owner of Cover 3.

The roofing business’ mission is to serve the East Texas community with quality.

“We find joy in giving back to our vets and want to make sure they have a reliable roof over their head,” said Cover 3.

