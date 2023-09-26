LINDALE, Texas (KETK)- Smith County Precinct 5 Constable Wesley Hicks announced he will be running for re-election.

He was appointed to the position on Sept. 27, 2022 and sworn into office Oct. 6.

Hicks is a lifelong resident of Lindale and graduated from Lindale High School. He obtained an associates degree in criminal justice form Tyler Junior College. He graduated from the East Texas Police Academy and obtained a master peace officer license.

Before joining the Constable’s office, Hicks worked for the Smith County’s Sheriff’s Office as a Patrol Deputy, Sergeant and Lieutenant.

In a statement Hicks said, “I have devoted my entire adult life to public safety and serving the citizens of Smith County. I want to continue to make a difference in Precinct 5.”