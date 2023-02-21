ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – More East Texas counties were added to Gov. Greg Abbott’s state disaster declaration due to the January ice storm.

The following counties are now included: Anderson, Hopkins, Shelby, Bastrop, Blanco, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Delta, Falls, Hunt, Kendall, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Red River and Robertson.

“As the scope of damages sustained during the recent ice storm becomes clearer, it is important we continue to assist and provide full support to all impacted communities,” said Abbott. “The addition of these counties to our disaster declaration will ensure Texas communities have all resources available to them as they continue to recover from this storm. I thank TDEM and our emergency response partners for working to meet the needs of Texans during this recovery process.”

Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties were included in the original declaration on Feb. 4. Other counties could be added at a later time.

Abbott also asked the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) last week to ask the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help them carry out damage assessments along with local officials.